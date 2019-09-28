Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.