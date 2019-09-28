INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IKTSY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

