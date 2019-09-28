INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of IKTSY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.00. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

