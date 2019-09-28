International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $354,208 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 492,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,337. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

