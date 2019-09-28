Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $53.98 Average PT from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187,246. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

