Insider Selling: Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) Director Sells 697,000 Shares of Stock

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill sold 697,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$142,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,916,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,835.76.

Star Diamond stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. 112,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21. Star Diamond Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.75.

Get Star Diamond alerts:

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.