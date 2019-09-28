Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $258,960.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,629,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,406,000 after buying an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

