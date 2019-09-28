Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. Inphi posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $124,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,970,580 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Inphi by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inphi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Inphi by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $59.95. 947,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

