Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 132.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 350,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,197. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

