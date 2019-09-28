ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.
ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ING Groep by 21.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in ING Groep by 8.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 40.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 8.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.