Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €22.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.12 ($24.56).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

