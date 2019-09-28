Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $25.13.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth about $6,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.