Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 761,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth about $7,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

