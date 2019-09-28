Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $19,088.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.01028515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.