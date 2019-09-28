Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,755 ($36.00)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825.42 ($36.92).

Shares of IMB traded down GBX 23.60 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,774.60 ($23.19). 7,515,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,096.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,206.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 1,250 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,008.23). Also, insider Mark Williamson acquired 1,489 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, with a total value of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

