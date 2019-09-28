IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IMI PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a sell rating for the company.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. IMI PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI PLC/S (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.