IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 853.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $112.36. 11,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

