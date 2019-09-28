IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of IOFB opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.19.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

