IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

