Hydro (HYDRO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.73 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Hydro has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.05392941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015911 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.