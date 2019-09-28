HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1,454.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCM. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

HCM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,114. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

