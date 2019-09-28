Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $213.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.