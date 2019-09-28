Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $964.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.00 million and the lowest is $946.70 million. Hub Group posted sales of $933.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 417,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Hub Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

