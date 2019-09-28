Hshare Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Cryptopia, Binance and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (CRYPTO:HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official website is h.cash

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ACX, Binance, Coinnest, EXX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

