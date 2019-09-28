HSBC Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.13 ($8.29).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO stock opened at €5.45 ($6.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.35 and its 200 day moving average is €5.57. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of €10.09 ($11.73).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.