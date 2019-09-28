Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 31,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $152.25 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 45.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 953.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.