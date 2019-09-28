Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,427. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

