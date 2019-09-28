HOLD 1-Day Volume Tops $6,200.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $6,200.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOLD has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00192501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01028830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

