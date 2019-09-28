HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after buying an additional 232,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

