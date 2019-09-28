HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,135 shares of company stock valued at $26,548,827. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.69. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

