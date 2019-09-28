HM Payson & Co. Takes $417,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $213.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $223.67.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.8344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

