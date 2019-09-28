HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,273 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after buying an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,191 shares of company stock worth $44,831,164 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NFLX opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.40 and its 200-day moving average is $340.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

