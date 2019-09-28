HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,868,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,912,000 after acquiring an additional 649,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

