HM Payson & Co. Invests $529,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $222.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

