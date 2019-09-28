HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 9,275 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after buying an additional 2,906,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after buying an additional 1,030,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 864,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after buying an additional 556,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at $787,519.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

