HM Payson & Co. Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,652,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company by 42,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 430,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

NYSE DE opened at $166.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

