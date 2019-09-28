Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 17.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.65.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,511. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

