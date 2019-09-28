Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. Nomura upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.71.

NYSE HGV opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

