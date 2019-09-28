Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nomura lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,224,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

