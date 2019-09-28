Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Insider Sells $613,506.96 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.91 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 17.3% in the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $6,743,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1,296.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $6,000,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLHR. Raymond James raised their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

