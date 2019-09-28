Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 414,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 64,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

