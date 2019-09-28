Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.10 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HDD. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €1.54 ($1.80).

ETR HDD opened at €1.13 ($1.32) on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of €2.55 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.33. The firm has a market cap of $315.92 million and a PE ratio of 113.40.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

