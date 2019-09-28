Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 31.6% during the second quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.27. 294,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,277. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.