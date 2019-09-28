Head to Head Comparison: Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) & Its Peers

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) is one of 16 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jerash Holdings (US) to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

3.8% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $84.98 million $5.11 million 16.51 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 27.04

Jerash Holdings (US)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US)’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jerash Holdings (US) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors 247 1112 1569 66 2.49

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 8.47% 17.07% 14.44% Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors -1.82% -127.74% 8.20%

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

