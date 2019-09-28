Head-To-Head Comparison: Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) and The Competition

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is one of 587 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Elanco Animal Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elanco Animal Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 8 6 0 2.43 Elanco Animal Health Competitors 5376 14865 30272 1123 2.53

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $33.61, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.20%. Given Elanco Animal Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elanco Animal Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health 4.69% 7.83% 4.55% Elanco Animal Health Competitors -1,529.57% -858.02% -30.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion $86.50 million 22.37 Elanco Animal Health Competitors $2.13 billion $224.47 million -2.84

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health competitors beat Elanco Animal Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.