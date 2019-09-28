HC Wainwright Trims CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Target Price to $3.00

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

Shares of CANF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.