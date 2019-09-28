Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $251,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

HE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.42. 237,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,847. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.19%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.