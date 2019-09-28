Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,508. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,062,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,796,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,666,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

