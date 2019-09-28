Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce sales of $114.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $115.00 million. Harmonic reported sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $385.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $386.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $442.00 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

HLIT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 870,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.59 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,438.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 102.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

