Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.